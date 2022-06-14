Sei Investments Co. Buys 68,704 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,849,372 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 68,704 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Microsoft worth $1,294,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.90 and a 200-day moving average of $297.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.53 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

