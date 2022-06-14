Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.51 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,802 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $44,483,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after buying an additional 1,131,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,618,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

PEAK stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.