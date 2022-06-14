Sora Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,165 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,000. Microsoft makes up about 5.5% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

MSFT stock opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.53 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

