Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $4.32 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $210.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.02 and a 200-day moving average of $205.89. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,503 shares of company stock worth $3,602,455 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

