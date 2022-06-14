1,594 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average is $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

