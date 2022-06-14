ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

OKE stock opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

