Seeyond Has $21.35 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Seeyond grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,494 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of Seeyond’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.53 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

