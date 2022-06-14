Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock opened at $178.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.69.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.67.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.