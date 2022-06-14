Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $22.11 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,749 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,972 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.53 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.