Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in CBRE Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

NYSE CBRE opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $111.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

