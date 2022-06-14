MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 172.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

