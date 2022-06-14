Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 659 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.