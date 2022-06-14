MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,594 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $162.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.69 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,756,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,227 shares of company stock worth $1,558,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

