Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,198 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $70.45 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

