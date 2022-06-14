Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,106,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,879,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,187,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tyson Foods by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after buying an additional 340,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

