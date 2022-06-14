253,257 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 253,257 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $85,175,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.90 and a 200-day moving average of $297.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.53 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.43.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.