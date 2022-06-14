Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $8.12 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,698,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,614,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

