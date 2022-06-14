Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $73.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $69.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,559 shares of company stock worth $11,819,061 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.