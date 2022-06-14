Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,784 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $177.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.70 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

