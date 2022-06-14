Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $8.42 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $132.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.63.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,745 shares of company stock worth $1,899,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.18.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

