Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,096 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $17,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

