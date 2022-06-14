Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

