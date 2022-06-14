CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT opened at $222.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.12. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $221.58 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.