Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 639 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after acquiring an additional 377,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $181.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.22 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.93.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

