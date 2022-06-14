Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $107.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.56 and its 200 day moving average is $122.20. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.10 and a 12 month high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

