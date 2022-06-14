Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 11,167 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.