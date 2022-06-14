McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 199,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $238.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.54. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.