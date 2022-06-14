Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

