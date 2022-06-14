Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after buying an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $168,964,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $208.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

