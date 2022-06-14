Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,252,000 after buying an additional 619,196 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after acquiring an additional 607,083 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cognex by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,760,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,904,000 after buying an additional 596,492 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,596,000 after buying an additional 369,689 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

