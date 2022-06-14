Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $9.76 Million in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,763,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $169.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.52. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,232. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

