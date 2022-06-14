Coldstack Market Capitalization Achieves $251,019.27 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $251,019.27 and $238,567.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00401688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00516448 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

