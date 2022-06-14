Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Up 147.8% in May

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 147.8% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FUPBY opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $13.17.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1816 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th.
Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.
