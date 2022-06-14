MovieBloc Hits Market Cap of $35.70 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $35.70 million and $49.34 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 51.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

