Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Up 146.7% in May

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DAIO stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Data I/O has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $7.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 78.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Data I/O from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

