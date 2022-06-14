Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLG opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:QYLG Get Rating ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned 7.13% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

