Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:QYLG opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.
