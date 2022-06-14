VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Up 150.9% in May

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 150.9% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of VIAO opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. VIA optronics has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of VIA optronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,194,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,140 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VIA optronics by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIA optronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VIA optronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

