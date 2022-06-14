FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Up 140.3% in May

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 140.3% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NHHHF stock opened at 0.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.13. FuelPositive has a one year low of 0.09 and a one year high of 0.24.

Get FuelPositive alerts:

About FuelPositive (Get Rating)

FuelPositive Corporation develops and manufactures a portfolio of energy storage and fossil fuel replacement technologies. The company provides clean technology solutions, including green ammonia (NH3), for use across a spectrum of industries and applications. Its flagship product, a green ammonia production system, takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and enabling hydrogen economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelPositive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelPositive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.