Short Interest in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Rises By 144.8%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 144.8% from the May 15th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRUG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRUG stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Bright Minds Biosciences ( NASDAQ:DRUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

