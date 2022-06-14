DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DHB Capital by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DHB Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHBC opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. DHB Capital has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

