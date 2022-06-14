Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 141.3% from the May 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSE:FENG opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 26.17%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phoenix New Media (FENG)
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.