Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 141.3% from the May 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:FENG opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 26.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FENG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 279,575 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.