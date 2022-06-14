TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Up 144.6% in May

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 144.6% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of TC opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%.

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

