The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 151.9% from the May 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The India Fund has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $23.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

The India Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.