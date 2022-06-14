Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Up 145.9% in May

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $147,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $165,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

