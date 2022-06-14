BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 144.2% from the May 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $50,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUJ. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUJ opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

