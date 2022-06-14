DeGate (DG) Price Tops $0.11

DeGate (DG) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00401688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00516448 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,329,672 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

