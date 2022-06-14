Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Cheuvreux

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 185 to CHF 157 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 166 to CHF 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.33.

Shares of FLGZY stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. Flughafen Zürich has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

