Hellenic Coin (HNC) 1-Day Volume Tops $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024243 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00199199 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006949 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

