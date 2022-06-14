Katalyo Price Down 33.8% This Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $217,883.21 and $103,678.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00401688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00516448 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

