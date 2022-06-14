CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVR opened at $3,943.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,901.95 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,341.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4,935.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.97.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $63.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

